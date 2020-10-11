Politician accuses Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of interfering in elections

Jason Smith, a Missouri politician, calls on the British government to end the interference and for royalty to remain neutral.

The Dukes of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who recently urged American citizens to ‘register to vote and reject hate speech, misinformation and negativity online’ has been accused of interfering with the US elections, and a Republican politician has called on the British government to “put an end to that interference.”

In a letter to the British Ambassador to the United States, Daren Karen Pierce, the Republican politician from Missouri, Jason Smith says: “I am writing to express my concern for Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their continued interference in the US presidential elections ”.

As you know, the British Royal Family has long observed a policy of strict authority with regard to political matters. Therefore, I am concerned about the recent comments by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the US presidential elections, especially given the international conversations about foreign interference in our elections and the Duke’s status as a guest in the country. “

The royal couple, who moved to the United States earlier this year, recorded a joint broadcast last month urging American citizens to register to vote and reject hate speech, misinformation, and negativity online.

Jason further said: “These actions represent a serious violation of the British Royal Family’s policy of political neutrality and an inappropriate act of domestic interference by one of our closest allies.”

Prince Harry and Megan Markle are using foreign titles to campaign against President Trump and interfere with our election. Today, I asked the British Government to put a stop to it. See my full letter below⬇️ pic.twitter.com/64BdQjYBnG — Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) October 9, 2020

The American politician noted that while Prince Harry and Meghan no longer wear their Royal Highness titles, they continue to wear the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.