RED BULL FACTIONS: THE FIFTH EDITION IS BACK IN AN ALL NEW FORMAT

The Red Bull Factions, the esports event dedicated to the most played game in the world, returns for the fifth consecutive year bringing with it a series of innovations, with the aim of stimulating new game strategies and increasing the level of challenge of the tournament that has now become a classic for all fans of League of Legends and for the entire panorama of competitive Italian gaming.

For this fifth round, in fact, the factions available will be two: one primary and one secondary. The participating teams will be asked to seek the best synergies between the different regions of the world created by Riot Games to get the better of the opponents.

The Red Bull Factions will be preceded by two Qualifier days scheduled for Saturday 17th and 24th October. Participating teams will have to win one of the 3 slots available for each day, which guarantees access to the Playdays of the next phase.

Each Qualifier will be played in a single-elimination bracket with best-of-1 matches. While, the final will be played at the best of 3 matches, as well as the final for third and fourth place. The 6 qualified teams will participate in the actual tournament for 5 consecutive days, scheduled every Wednesday starting from October 28th. In this phase, the matches will be played according to the ‘ Round Robin ‘ formula at the best of 1 match. At the end of Playdays, the 2 teams with the best score will have access to the ‘ Live Final ‘ of the Red Bull Factions scheduled for December.

Tiziana Ena – PBU & Marketing Manager Acer Italy – declares: ”We are pleased to announce that this year too there will be Predator, the Acer’s brand dedicated to hardcore gamers, to support the Red Bull Factions tournament. For this occasion, the finalists will compete with the best products of the Predator line, equipped with cutting-edge technologies to offer export athletes a competitive advantage thanks to the impressive quality and fluidity of the images. “