San Francisco Shock again Overwatch League Champions

Shock world champions – A real domination that the San Francisco franchise has managed to impose within the Overwatch League.

The Shock managed to defeat the Seoul Dynasty at the end of a wonderful Grand Final which saw the Californian franchise win 4-2. The boys led by coach Crusty had already defeated the Dynasty in the first round of the playoffs, and then crumbled the Shanghai Dragons’ dreams of glory, defeating the Chinese in the semifinals 3-2.

The Dragons, therefore, found themselves in the final of the losing group against the Koreans of Seoul, in a highly anticipated derby that perhaps more than any other represented the whole of the Asian Overwatch. At the end of an extremely hard-fought game, it was therefore the Dynasty who took home the result, destined to crash into the battleship of San Francisco shortly after, in the last game of the Overwatch League.

San Francisco Shock vs Seoul Dynasty

Coach of the Year – Crusty Robbed

ROTY – ANS robbed

MVP Candidate/Role Star – Smurf robbed BUT THE 'EXPERTS' COULDN'T DENY US OF THIS MOMENT!#OWL2020 #BACK2BACK pic.twitter.com/YjEynUvwc9 — San Francisco Shock (@SFShock) October 10, 2020

With this extraordinary victory, the San Francisco Shock take home the largest slice of the final prize pool of 1.5 million dollars, while Dynasty, Dragons, and Fusion, as a second, third, and fourth team of the year, will have to ” settle for “750, 450 and 350 thousand dollars.

San Francisco thus manages to dispel the doubts of those who thought that without Sinatraa the team would never, ever be able to confirm last year’s result (during which the now-former Overwatch champion also won the MVP title), succeeding also to conquer the first record in the history of the Overwatch League for the number of consecutive championships won.