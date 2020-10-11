Selena Gomez explains why she is “anti social networks”

The singer says that by deleting the applications from her phone, her mental health improved.

Selena Gomez has always been a strong advocate for mental health awareness, having battled her own demons.

During an interview with the Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the singer detailed why she ended up deleting her social media apps from her phone, almost two years ago.

In the video, shared on Rare Beauty’s official social media, the two entered into a speech about “chronic loneliness and the healing power of human connection.”

“I talk a lot about technology. Personally, for two years I have not had any social network on my phone, although I use the platform, I make sure to approve the things I want to write, but I do not look at them. It’s not on my phone, “Gomez said.

“I strongly believe that there is something in social media that blames technology for increased loneliness and disconnection …” he added.

“Every day I would wake up and think why am I doing this? If I constantly think that I am doing something wrong, do you feel that I am not authentic? If it is every part of my being “.

“My job is to travel a lot, connect with people, make people happy, and that makes me happy and it has been a struggle,” he added.