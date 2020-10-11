The date of the 2020 Chilling Halloween event has been announced

Blizzard has finally announced the start date for the 2020 Chilling Overwatch Halloween event.

This was announced in a Tweet posted during the 2020 Overwatch League Finals, with a brief taste of this year’s content.

Ooh… Scary! Overwatch Halloween Terror begins on October 13! pic.twitter.com/3fFvG7Y4Vi — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 10, 2020

The presence of three legendary models for this Chilling Halloween 2020 has been confirmed, which at a first glance we can already recognize what they represent:

D.VA Kumiho , the 9-tailed fox of Korean and Japanese folklore;

, the 9-tailed fox of Korean and Japanese folklore; Flying Dutch Sigma , the ghost ship of Northern European folklore;

, the ghost ship of Northern European folklore; Winston Werewolf, a human being who turns into a ferocious beast on full moon nights;

Once again, the trio of Epic models obtainable every week seems to be confirmed: Brigitte, Echo, and Sombra. The total number of models for this year’s horror edition is anonymous but the community’s hopes are high to see the much-rumored aesthetic models of the lord of the castle (Reinhardt) and the swordsman (Genji), going to complete the protagonists narrated in the web-comics of the event. After all, the two heroes mentioned have not had legendary event models in a long time, respectively since the Lunar New Year 2019 and Summer Games 2019.

Of course, we are all curious to know if the Junkenstein arcade mode will see new gameplay variations that will entice gamers to complete the weekly challenges, a trend started by the Magical Winter 2019. Maybe those two round bombs chasing Torbjörn and Ashe’s presence in Adlersbrunn in the teaser want to suggest something?

What is Junkenstein Mode?

Junkenstein’s Revenge is a Defense Tower mode that sees Dr. Junkenstein’s attack send hordes of Zombnic into Adlersbrunn Castle. In this context, 4 gamers come together to defend the doors from waves of enemies, alternating with boss-fights such as the Reaper, the Monster (Roadhog), and many others. Will our heroes survive through the night?

From this teaser, Overwatch Halloween creepy 2020 gives us an appointment from 13 October to 3 November! And obviously, by then we will not fail to analyze the aesthetic-cultural history of the new game models.