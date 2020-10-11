Valorant, trailer and abilities on Agent Skye

The Valiant devs have finally revealed the first interesting details on the new agent Skye, a character who will join the rest of those available on the Riot shooter by the end of the month.

The new Skye is presented as a character who will be fundamental in supporting the team, being able to also have precious skills to heal allies or stun and identify the position of enemies. His 4 main skills were presented directly by Riot on Twitter in a convenient video preview, in which we could also enjoy the new Skye in action with the animations of each of these.

Let’s see the trailer and skill preview below:

The Skye trailer

Valorant – Skye’s abilities

Skill 1 – Trailblazer : equip a trinket that allows us to take control of a fox to direct directly in the face of our opponents: this pet will in fact be able to explode damaging nearby enemies.

: equip a trinket that allows us to take control of a fox to direct directly in the face of our opponents: this pet will in fact be able to explode damaging nearby enemies. Skill 2 – Guiding Light : equip a trinket similar to the one shown above, only this time it will allow us to take control of an eagle that will stun enemies when it explodes, making them completely blind.

: equip a trinket similar to the one shown above, only this time it will allow us to take control of an eagle that will stun enemies when it explodes, making them completely blind. Skill 3 – Regrowth : Equip a healing trinket that heals all allies who are within range.

: a healing trinket that heals all allies who are within range. Supreme ability – Seekers: equip a trinket that will allow us to launch 3 seekers who will tell us the exact position of the 3 closest enemies.

The pack's got your back. Show off Skye's skills when the new Agent drops on Oct. 27. pic.twitter.com/mbmUjIqrEq — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 9, 2020

What do you think of this first information on the new character of Valorant?

We remind you that there are just over two weeks left for its official landing on the live version of the game, with its debut scheduled for next 27 October.