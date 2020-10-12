Eva Longoria will never give maternity advice

The actress hates receiving advice on how to raise her son Santiago, so she will not do the same with other moms.

If there’s one thing Eva Longoria doesn’t like, it’s getting maternity advice when she doesn’t ask for it. And the actress admits that this is something she will never do with other women.

Longoria is the mother of a two-year-old boy, Santiago, with her husband José ‘Pepe’ Bastón, and recently recounted her own experience with people who embarrassed her about her maternity choices, something that made her promise herself never to give advice. not requested from another mother.

“There are mothers who love to embarrass other mothers… I will never tell anyone how to be a father, how to be a mother. I am by no means an expert on the subject. This question of ‘How do you do all this?’ Even answering that, it makes other women feel less sometimes, ”she explains.

Eva also admitted during a conversation with Anna Faris on her ‘Anna Faris Is Unqualified’ podcast, that her journey to motherhood was somewhat easier thanks to the ‘great family’ she has to support her.

“I have a huge family. I have an amazing husband who supports me, I have amazing sisters and wonderful friends who have children the same age. “