Kristen Stewart works hard on her British accent to play Diana Spencer

The actress says there is nothing more intimidating, as Diana had a unique accent, and she works hard with a dialect coach.

Kristen Stewart is working hard to learn the English accent and not get it wrong in her next role as Princess Diana in the filmmaker Pablo Larraín’s feature film Spencer.

The actress said in a conversation with InStyle magazine that nothing is more intimidating than trying to learn Lady Di’s accent.

The Twilight actress made headlines in June when it was announced that she would be playing Diana Spencer, the beloved Princess of Wales.

Speaking about the role for the first time during an interview with the publication, the 30-year-old revealed that she began working with a dialect coach to perfect Diana’s well-known voice before filming the film, which begins in January next year.

“The accent is intimidating as hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so different and unique,” ​​explains Kristen. “I’m working on that now and I already have my dialect coach.”

Stewart also explained that he is doing a lot of research as part of his preparation because he wants to ‘get to know her by implication’ before the cameras start shooting.

“In terms of research, I read two and a half biographies and I am finishing all the material before making the film. It’s one of the saddest stories ever, and I don’t just want to play Diana, I want to know her implicitly. I haven’t been this excited to play a role in a long time, “she shared.