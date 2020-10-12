Madonna shows the musical talent of her daughter Estere Ciccone

The singer showed her 8-year-old daughter taking piano and singing lessons with Ric’key Pageot.

Madonna always shows her children’s talents on social media, and this week she shared images of eight-year-old daughter Estere Ciccone, taking piano and singing lessons with famous music artist Ric’key Pageot, her great touring collaborator. . and personal friend.

The pop star posted a clip on her Instagram of Estere playing the piano and singing at the same time, to the rhythm of musical notes.

Estere’s twin sister Stelle also takes music lessons, as do the other siblings David Banda and Mercy James.

The singer once said that she would love to inspire her children to make music, and has apparently encouraged that in children.

Madonna confirmed the adoption of twins Estere and Stelle in February 2017, saying it was a complicated but worthwhile adoption.