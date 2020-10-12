Ragnaros is the new Number 1 of Battlegrounds

Since the latest balance update released by Blizzard developers in the Battle of the Inn, we have seen a progressive rise for the hero Ragnaros, who within a few days has managed to become the hero “to beat” in all Battlegrounds.

Thanks to his new power that allows him to power up the rightmost and leftmost creatures of his gaming table with + 4 / + 4 (as long as he has already destroyed 20 enemy minions), the famous Ragnaros has started winning games on matches in battle, to the point of being the absolutely most desired hero of those currently available in the Inn.

At the moment, Ragnaros sits at the top of the Battlegrounds Heroes Tier List, towering with an average ranking of 3.00 and nearly a full point (0.70 to be exact) from Jandice Barov, second strongest hero in the world. a moment in the battle. Ragnaros then manages to detach Maiev Cantombroso by 0.92, and by more than a whole point the Lich King, currently stable as the fourth absolute force of the Battle.

Just the Lich King also manages to win the particular challenge with the arch-villain Rafaam, being preferred in 63.3% of cases (while Rafaam stands at 61.5%) and closing with an avg placement (an average placement, ed) slightly higher. in fourth place (4.12 to be exact).

Lich King Vs Arch Villain Rafaam

Lich King has the slightly better average placement.

So let’s go and see, below, what is the current situation regarding the ranking of the best heroes to be used in Battle, obviously starting from Ragnaros who commands this particular ranking for the first time.

Battlegrounds Tier List – The era of Ragnaros

Tier S – Extraordinary Heroes (3.00 AVG or higher)

At Tier S, only the heroes considered “unbalanced” and very strong are reported, those who, once selected, will allow us, more than any other character, to win an easy victory.

Ragnaros

Tier 1 – Top Heroes (3.70 AVG or higher)

At Tier 1 we are going to bring back only the heroes who more than others favor, thanks to their very solid hero powers, the best possible placement in the Battlegrounds challenges.

With the heroes listed below, reaching the Top4 will not only be an important goal of our games but the only one that we should not miss: failing a Top4 with one of these characters is quite rare and for this reason, they are highly recommended to choose.

Jandice Barov

Maiev Cantombroso

TIER 2 – Generally strong heroes (4.11-4.50 AVG)

Those present in Tier 2 are equally strong heroes but who, unlike those presented above, sometimes risk being slightly more situational. Among these, we find for example Yogg Saron or the famous Edwin VanCleef, or all generally strong heroes who suffer when the random factor does not help and the “randomness” of their powers turns their back on us.

Among the latest additions to this point of the ranking are also Sire Jaraxxus and Al’Akir recently hit by a round of buffs that have incredibly relaunched these heroes in Battle.

Lich King

OMU Guardian

Al’Akir

Arch-villain Rafaam

Kael’Thas Solealto

Nozdormu

Sfrl the Unrestrained

Yogg-Saron

Sire Jaraxxus

Ser Pinnus Mrrgglton

Reno Jackson

Millhouse Manalampo

Edwin VanCleef

Great Captain Kragg

Millefica Manalampo

Piramatta

TIER 3 – Weak Heroes (4.51-4.69 AVG)

These heroes are simply weaker than those listed in TIER 1 and 2 . As with all the other heroes, these too have a chance to lead us to victory, but they are more unique than rare. Some hero powers are also extremely difficult to play, while others are also very luck-oriented (just think of how much the draws we can have thanks to Toki of Infinity affect the game, and how variable these are).

In general, we do not recommend playing these heroes (when possible, of course) except for purely “research” or challenge purposes … conquering even a top4 with one of the following characters is not as simple as it seems …

Alexstrasza

Toki of the Infinite

Mr. Bigolo

Akazamzarak the Great

Deathwing

TIER 4 – Extremely weak heroes (4.70 AVG or worse)

The remaining heroes end up in this pool, strongly discouraged to play. Surely the victory of a game obtained with one of the heroes indicated below deserves a special mention on this page and the reason is quickly said: the hero powers in force to these characters are highly situational and often even completely useless.

It is not uncommon to “throw” gold coins on gold coins in order not to receive any benefit to our strategy … something that not only does not give us an advantage but which often also becomes a penalty that will give our opponent a more sure.