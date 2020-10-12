Romance between Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski would be for convenience

This romance means Nicole gain more fame and start as an actress in Hollywood, and Brad managed to “infuriate” Angelina Jolie.

According to Australian magazine New Idea, Brad Pitt’s new romance with German model Nicole Poturalski may be a win-win deal.

The publication claims that while the actor ‘pretends’ to have a serious relationship with the young model, she is taking advantage of his exposure to gain more fame and popularity, and thus enhance his international career.

According to the tabloid, a source said that “things are not what they seem between Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski.”

They made headlines after being spotted in France last month but were no longer photographed together after that, raising some doubts the novel is just a publicity stunt and a way to poke fun at his ex, Angelina Jolie.

“Taking Nicole to the Chateau Miraval, which is still owned by him and Angelina, was a very delicate way for him to provoke the actress,” said the source.

The fact that Poturalski is still married and in relation to her son’s father, the millionaire German businessman Roland Mary, also raises questions. Especially since Brad is supposed to be friends with Mary, and whenever he’s in Germany he goes to her restaurant.

“Nicole is eager to start an acting career and having Pitt by her side can open many doors in Hollywood… Being connected with Brad was already a huge boost to her career and of course, it would have given Brad a real tool to spoiling Angelina’s head, mainly because Nicole is very similar to the actress, only much younger ”, comments the informant.