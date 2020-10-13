Asmongold introduces his new World of Warcraft org

By
Abhishek Pratap
-
0

Asmongold – Last weekend the birth of a new organization on World of Warcraft was announced, which directly affects one of the most followed players in the world.

The famous Asmongold, well-known American streamer, and player from Azeroth (born in 1990) has in fact recently opened the new OTK (One True King) organization, within which we already find personalities of the caliber of Mizkif and  Esfand (in addition to the aforementioned Asmongold ) and which will serve as a point of reference for the main WoW content creators.

Among the other well-known names who have decided to support this new project, Rich Campbell and  TipsOut also stand out, while the organization has officially started looking for new members to join in the group.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here