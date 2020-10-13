Asmongold introduces his new World of Warcraft org

Asmongold – Last weekend the birth of a new organization on World of Warcraft was announced, which directly affects one of the most followed players in the world.

The famous Asmongold, well-known American streamer, and player from Azeroth (born in 1990) has in fact recently opened the new OTK (One True King) organization, within which we already find personalities of the caliber of Mizkif and Esfand (in addition to the aforementioned Asmongold ) and which will serve as a point of reference for the main WoW content creators.

Among the other well-known names who have decided to support this new project, Rich Campbell and TipsOut also stand out, while the organization has officially started looking for new members to join in the group.