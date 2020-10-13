Ranked Rewards 2020: Here’s what’s coming to LOL

Riot developers have recently unveiled a new and interesting update regarding the 2020 ranked rewards, coming later this year for all those who are eligible.

Ranked Rewards 2020

We don’t know how, but we did it. We have passed 2020 … or almost. Before these words bring us bad luck, remember to wrap up the last few games before the end of the Ranked Season, which closes November 10 at 8:59 CET. Rewards will be distributed within two weeks of the end of the season.

We’re looking to end the year on a positive note and take a look at the League of Legends 2020 end-of-season rewards.

We have good news and… more good news! First and foremost, if you’ve reached Gold or higher this season, you’ll receive Victorious Lucian (and Lucian himself, if you don’t already have it). New in 2020, you will also receive a Victorious chroma for every level you have achieved above the Gold level. The higher you go, the more rewards you will get… what an innovative idea! Finally, anyone with ranked Solo / Duo, Flex, or both queue places will receive a permanent Lucian Eternal – Series 1 (new this year), a profile icon, and a ranked profile insignia finish.

Clash rewards

Next month also marks the first season-ending for Clash and the arrival of some specific rewards. Clash rewards are based on the amount of Victory Points you’ve earned over the course of the season, but everyone will also get a Clash Contender icon for participating in at least one tournament. The rest of the Clash-specific rewards are listed below:

Contenders Contender Summoner Icon: 1 VP Contender Clash Logo: 200 VP Contender Clash Banner: 1000 VP

Conquerors Conqueror Summoner Icon: 2000 HP Conqueror Clash Logo: 3000 HP Conqueror Clash Banner: 4000 HP

Champions Champion Summoner Icon: 5000 HP Champion Clash Logo: 6000 VP Clash Champion Banner: 7000 VP



That said, starting today, you still have two more weekends to earn Clash Victory Points during the Clash Worlds event! Read this announcement post to find out more details.

Honor rewards

It’s time to collect all the compliments received for being such extraordinary teammates. This year you will receive an Honor Capsule based on your final Honor Level. Take a look at what each capsule contains:

Honor Capsule 3 Random light appearance 3 Key fragments

Honor Capsule 4 Random light appearance Permanent random emote 3 Key fragments

Honor Capsule 5 Random light appearance Permanent random emote 6 Key Fragments



Merchandise unlocked

As usual, all players can purchase items based on their level in the Riot Games Merch Store, including custom sweatshirts and shirts for those who have achieved at least Honor Level 2 (in some regions only).

Congratulations on coming to the end of this year with your head held high, Summoners, both on and off the Rift. Be careful, good luck, and have fun!