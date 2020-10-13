Return of the K / DA: the details of the models and the contents coming soon

Last night we reported the first important news coming on both League of Legends, TFT, and Legends of Runeterra with the highly anticipated return of K / DA.

In fact, together with the new album called “ All Out “, a new character (the champion Seraphine) will be introduced on the various titles of Riot, and then various models and contents that will be officially available by the end of the month.

All the contents shown below will in fact be added to the live server starting from October 29th… let’s see in detail what it is.

The event in League of Legends:

As part of the 2020 World Cup event on League of Legends, Seraphine, the new champion coming to the Rift, will make her debut on the PBE (Public Beta Environment) on October 13, 2020, along with a supreme skin representing her character on social media. media, Seraphine K / DA ALL OUT.

Together with her, the other international pop stars who make up K / DA will receive new looks in 2020 based on their iridescent promotional outfits: Ahri ALL OUT, Akali ALL OUT, Evelynn ALL OUT, and Kai’Sa ALL OUT. Finally, until November 24, 2020, Kai’Sa ALL OUT (prestige edition) can be unlocked for the price of 2000 World Cup tokens. Starting today, these skins will also be previewed on the PBE. Seraphine, her ALL OUT skin, and the new ALL OUT skins will be available starting October 29, 2020, at 21:00 CET.

Full list of contents:

Seraphine, the dreamy singer – Champion (support/middle)

Seraphine ALL OUT – Supreme Appearance priced at 3250 RP (includes three different forms to unlock after purchase, based on her social media journey)

Ahri ALL OUT – Epic look priced at 1350 RP

Evelynn ALL OUT – Epic look priced at 1350 RP

Akali ALL OUT – Epic look priced at 1350 RP

Kai’Sa ALL OUT – Epic look priced at 1350 RP

Kai’Sa ALL OUT (Prestige Edition) – Prestige skin unlockable for 2000 Worlds Tokens

The event on Legends of Runeterra:

On Legends of Runeterra, the festivities are underway with the K / DA ALL OUT event. Those who play Legends of Runeterra starting October 28, 2020, will receive the K / DA ALL OUT Event Pass for free and will receive a full set of epic enchantment cards inspired by Seraphine, Ahri, Evelynn, Akali, and Kai’Sa in their K / DA versions ALL OUT.

Full list of K / DA content:

New Cards – A set of epic enchantment cards inspired by each of the party members and their new partner, Seraphine, arrives on Runeterra as a permanent update to the player collection

ALL OUT Event Pass – When logging into Legends of Runeterra starting October 28, 2020, all players will receive a free Event Pass that includes a full set of the new K / DA cards. The pass can be upgraded to include a new Guardian called Stellacorn, new K / DA inspired Guardian variants, emotes, and card backs

K / DA Game Modes – In this new model, Star Power K / DA, players can choose from five decks inspired by each member of K / DA and Seraphine. Each deck includes a unique always-on ability that completes the deck’s spell

K / DA Board – The new board includes a special instrumental version of the famous band’s music, which players can change during the match to create the perfect atmosphere

The event on Teamfight Tactics:

Players will be able to purchase new versions of the Mini Legends for Cavalierpiumato, Codantica, Celestial Octopus, Hornfury, and Lumicorn, in two variations inspired by the original K / DA and their new ALL OUT skins. Mini Legends eggs will cost 490 RP each and each variant can be purchased directly for 925 RP. The Mini Legends inspired by the famous KDAs will be available from 12 November 2020.

Full list of K / DA content: