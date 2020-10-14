Apex Legends, fixed the Pathfinder bug and one for Crypto

Apex Legends Pathfinder – With a series of interventions published during the night, the developers of Respawn have presented a list of fixes and changes that will especially affect Crypto and Pathfinder.

Starting from Crypto, the devs explained that now this character is no longer able to use weapons when activating the EMP while not in drone mode; for Pathfinder instead, the intervention concerns the bug of the visual with the shoulder pad after using the grappling hook, which should have been fixed and which should no longer negatively affect our game sessions (even if some users have stated that the bug persists, as soon as possible we will publish new and more detailed information).

Finally, the Respawn technicians have also improved the graphics rendering of the game view, moving the performance display so that it does not overlap with that of the kill/assists.

Here are the official notes.

Apex Legends – Pathfinder / Crypto

Pathfinder’s shoulder staying in view after using the grapple

Crypto unable to use weapons when triggering EMP while not in drone mode

Moved Performance Display so it doesn’t overlap with Kill / Assists HUD element in Ranked