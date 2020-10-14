buddybank enters the Italian Esports Observatory

With its first experience in esports, buddybank is associated with the Italian Esports Observatory (OIES), the first B2B networking and training platform for sector operators. The agreement is part of the common strategy of supporting the evolution of the entire Italian movement linked to the world of competitive video games.

Buddybank is confirmed as one of the most active financial brands in Esports. Founded in 2018, UniCredit’s smartphone bank this year decided to support “League of Legends PG Nationals Summer Split 2020”, one of the most prestigious events in our country. With the entry into OIES buddybank continues along the path it has taken, aware of the incidence of mobile gaming compared to the phenomenon of gaming as a whole.

” In buddybank we are always looking for new ways to communicate and interact in an original way with our customers, so becoming part of the world of Esports was a challenge for us that we very gladly accepted “, comments Federico Napoli, Head of Marketing and Products by buddybank.

Thanks to this important collaboration, the Italian Esports Observatory continues its work of bringing together and creating connections between the most important stakeholders in the sector, to accelerate their progress and knowledge for non-endemic investors.

“We are pleased to welcome buddybank which, thanks to its smart and result-oriented approach, has quickly become one of the most interesting players in this sector – comment Luigi Caputo and Enrico Gelfi, founders of the OIES – Traditional sport is accustomed to the presence of credit institutions among sponsors and we are sure that the same model will also be replicated among esports ”.

The Italian Esports Observatory, which inaugurated its activities at the beginning of April, is continuing at full speed in joining new customers, and other prestigious entries will be announced in the coming days.

The Italian Esports Observatory is a spin-off project of Sports Digital House, a digital agency focused on the sports sector that develops innovative funnel marketing strategies for companies using its network of sports champions and representatives of the Esports world.