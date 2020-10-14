LOR European Championships: Meliador is also on the Azzurri roster

The national qualifications have just ended in order to be selected in the Italian National Legends of Runeterra team, one of the protagonists of the first round of the European Masters.

In fact, several national teams will participate in this new and impressive continental competition, and among these, there will also be Italy which for the occasion will be represented by three young aces of the community. In fact, Bulat, Brokenball, and the famous Francesco Meliador Leoni will wear the blue uniform, an expert professional of the export scene already on several occasions protagonist in international events and with hundreds of thousands of Euros up for grabs.

At this point, the 16 national teams will be randomly divided into four groups and will compete in three devastating weeks. After each team has faced the other teams in their group twice, the best two teams in each group will move on to the final weekend, which will start with the quarter-finals.