Netflix in October 2020: These brand-new films as well as collection will certainly show up

|Date
|Movies as well as TELEVISION programs
| 1. October
|Carmen Sandiego (Series, 3. Season)
|Daylight (Thriller)
| A poor witch (collection, 4. Season)
|Familiar Wife (Series, 1. Season)
|For a fistful of bucks (Western)
|Good Morning, Veronica (Series, 1. Season)
|Heidi (Series, 2. Season)
|The Hungover Games (Comedy)
|Pasal Kau! (Comedy)
|Like a Stranger (series-1. Season)
| 2. October
|Dick Johnson is not dead (docudrama)
|Emily in Paris (collection, 1. Season)
|Serious Men (Comedy)
|Il Legame – Binding (Thriller)
|Judy (Drama)
|You’re doing a Comedy currently ()
| Òlòtūré (Drama)
|Song Exploder (1. Edition)
|Does Does Cory streaker: Halloween (Special for youngsters)
|Vampires vs. The Bronx (Comedy)
| 4. October
|David Attenborough: My life on our world (docudrama)
|Happy Old Year (Drama)
| 6. October
|The Mule (Thriller)
|Star Grazing: Halloween Heroes (Special)
| 7. October
|Hubie Halloween (Comedy)
|Puzzle (Drama)
|Show Dogs (Comedy)
|Vongozero – retreat to the lake (collection, 1. Season)
| 9. October
|Fast & & Furious: Spy Racers (collection, 2. Season)
|The Deaf-Uni (Series, 1. Season)
|Ginny Weds Sunny (Romance)
|My 40- year-old I (Comedy)
|Spooky in Bly Manor (collection, 2. Season)
|11 October
|Stranger (2. Season)
|13 October
|Kipo as well as the globe of the marvels of beasts (collection, 3. Season)
|The LEGO Movie 2 (youngsters’s movie)
|14 October
|Black, pink,: Light Up the Sky (docudrama)
|15 October
| A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (Comedy)
|Love Like the Falling Rain (Romance)
|Rescue for Roona (docudrama)
|Social Distance (Series -1. Season)
|16 October
|Grand Army (Series, 1. Season)
|Someone needs to pass away (series-1. Season)
|La Révolution (Series, 1. Season)
|Star Trek: Discovery (Series, 3. Season, once a week)
|The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Drama)
|21 October
|Rebecca (Thriller)
|22 October
|The Alienist – The encirclement: the angel of darkness (collection, 2. Season)
|Cadaver (Horror)
|You Me Her (Series, 5. Season)
|23 October
|Bad Neighbors (Comedy)
|Barbarians (Series, 1. Season)
|
|The vivid side of the moon (youngsters’s movie)
|Lucy (SciFi)
|The Queen’s Gambit (collection, 1. Season)
|Perdida – Missing (Series)
|28 October
|The keys of the burial ground of Saqqara (docudrama)
|Holidate (Romance)
|Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Horror)
|30 October
|The Day of The Lord (Horror)
|His House (Horror)
|Somebody Feed Phil (Series, 4. Season)
|Suburra (Series, 3. Season)