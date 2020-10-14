New Cranked and SMG Fennec fashions coming to Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile – Starting this morning, a new and important update is available on COD Mobile that introduces a long list of news on the famous Activision shooter.

In the game, we have in fact seen the recent addition of the new King map, the new SMG Fennec weapon, and the advanced UAV as a new scorestreak available for all players. In addition to these contents, the new patch also shows us the Cranked mode, a decidedly frenetic type of challenge in which we will either quickly kill our opponents or we will blow up.

Before we go to see the full patch notes posted on Reddit by Activision, we want to remind our users that the Anniversary event will be staged for the first time tomorrow, October 14th, while later in the month, and also during the beginning. in November, the devs will implement other news (just to give an example, the Halloween event) whose details will be revealed no earlier than tomorrow.

New Ranked mode series rewards

New Epic Blueprint: Kilo Bolt-Action – Dealer

New Epic Soldier: T.E.D.D – Where To Sir?

New Epic Frame: Steeled Frame

New Epic Calling Card: High Roller

New Epic Charm: Series 7

New Battle Pass available on October 15th!

New Premium Battle Pass Rewards

New Epic Soldiers

New Epic Blueprints: QQ9 – Neon Grunge, KRM-262 – Point and Click, DL Q33 – Neon Burst, AK117 – Neon Lotus, Fennec – Verdant

New Legendary Calling Card: Tac Insertion

New CODM themed items

New Free Battle Pass Rewards

New base SMG: Fennec. An aggressive and fully automatic submachine gun with buttery smooth recoil and a blazing fast rate of fire that is exceptional for strategic room clearing and holding down the front line.

New Scorestreak: Advanced UAV. Reveals the real-time position and direction of enemies on a player’s minimap

New Events and Rewards – Call of Duty Mobile

Stay tuned for special Anniversary and Halloween events! New challenges and missions with new rewards

New functional gun: NA-45. Hailing from Advanced Warfare, the NA-45 deals explosive damage on the second round when shot near the first.

New Perk: Tactician. Spawn with an extra piece of tactical equipment.

👍🏼 Keep up those back-to-back frags…⁣

🚫💥 & don't explode!⁣

⁣

🆕 New mode, Cranked is available to play NOW in #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/37MFQwVFEM — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) October 13, 2020

MULTIPLAYER Call of Duty Mobile

New Featured Game Mode – Cranked Mode Fight or die! Get kills or assists to delay the countdown to your own destruction. If your timer hits 0, the results will be explosive. Available on Crash, Standoff, Crossfire, Cage, Rust, Shipment

Check back later for a Halloween themed fan-favorite mode!

New Map

King. The fan-favorite Gunfight map comes to Call of Duty: Mobile! Fight to the death in this close-quarters experience.

Available for: Gunfight, Duel

Standoff gets spooky! Coming soon.

Other

New gun perk for Fennec: Akimbo. Dual wield two weapons. The high rate of fire with disabled ADS

New attachment for AK 47: 5.45 Caliber Ammo. Greatly increase fire rate, good for close-range combat

New attachment for HVK30: Large Caliber Ammo. Increase damage to the head and upper chest shots, good for mid-range combat.

10v10 TDM, 10v10 DOM, Kill Confirmed and Capture the Flag will be available on more maps

Attack of the Undead: Increased this fade main weapon damage and HP of survivors at 8th and 10th kill. Increases the HP and ax damage of undead after 2nd and 4th kill.

New Marker Setting: Allow the player to customize the size and opacity of objective marker and item marker in “SETTINGS -> BASIC -> MP MODE”. Now you can identify enemies with clear vision.

BATTLE ROYALE UPDATES

New Weapon: Purifier. A high-pressure flamethrower that causes burning damage over time to enemies in close range. Jump into the water to stop the burning.

New Mod: Sleuth. Damaging an enemy outlines their profile and reveals their location on the mini-map for a short time.

New Ammo: Ballistic Expert. New ammo for special weapons, including War Machine, Tempest, Annihilator, and Purifier

Other

Players can now equip Legendary and Epic Camos in “Loadout -> Battle Royale -> Weapon Camos”

New automatic obstacle avoidance feature for wheeled land vehicles. Can be turned off in “SETTINGS -> BR SETTINGS -> VEHICLE”.

Set default Armor Plate loot limit set in “SETTINGS -> BR SETTINGS -> LOOT SETTING”.

New setting to switch to the main weapon automatically after throwing one lethal or tactical equipment. In “SETTINGS -> BASIC -> BR MODE”.

IMPROVEMENTS & OPTIMIZATIONS

Multiplayer

Increased damage of QQ9 while 10mm 30 round Reload Ammunition attachment equipped

Slightly decreased AK47 recoil control and accuracy

FHJ can now fire without locking on a target

Decreased explosion damage radius of FHJ cartridge

Slightly increased the explosion damage radius of SMRS cartridge

Decreased movement speed and attack speed of Shadow Blade. Decreased the distance required to lock onto an enemy

Slightly decreased fire rate, recharge speed, and duration of Annihilator

Slightly increase fire rate, bullet velocity, and mobility of War Machine

Increase magazine capacity of Death Machine

Decreased fire rate of VTOL Scorestreak

Decreased Scorestreak points earned from Shield Turret kills or destroying a Shield Turret

Replaced Transform Shield flash with a built-in microwave field emitter that slows and damages enemies

Increased the throwing speed of all lethal or tactical equipment

Increased damage range and edge damage of Thermite

Thermite can now stick to enemies and their deployed devices

Decreased the defensive range of Trophy System

Improve the effect range of Flashbang Grenade, Concussion Grenade, and EMP

Decreased the perception distance of Alert perk

Decrease the initial explosion range of Molotov Cocktail

Optimized player animation from prone to sprint

Added some dying poses.

Optimize FOV switching animation when using ADS

Optimized hip-firing animation

Scopes block less screen area while hip firing

The size of the hip-fire reticle will change according to hip-fire accuracy stats

The optimized user experience when observing a match

Optimized mini-map in Gun Fight, training ground, and Hardcore

Fixed a visual issue caused when spamming crouch and prone too frequently

Fixed an issue where breath shake was similar for all sniper rifles

Fixed an issue where the laser did not point to the center of the screen when the OWC Laser – Tactical is equipped

Fixed an issue where Equalizer kills are not counted as operator kills

Fixed an issue where Molotov Cocktail kills would not count towards a nuke

Fixed a perspective issue when using Shadow Blade

MP Rank

Increased quantity and quality of MP Rank rewards

When the rank level is reset, lower rank players lose fewer points

New ranking data stat: MVP when defeated.

More rank points awarded for a winning streak.

Decreased the difficulty of ranking up in lower rank levels

Optimized the time allowed to join in the ranked MP matches in progress to minimize the number of unequal matches

Increased the penalty for ranked MP matches when quitting mid-match

Battle Royale

The safe zone now shrinks quicker in the early game.

Airborne Class: Decreased the concealment while calling in or using an airborne device or landing with a wingsuit. The recharge will only start after the previous airborne device expires.

Ninja Class: Significantly increased mobility

Clown Class: Increased the speed of zombies and increased the range in which zombies can detect enemies

Trickster Class: In combat, the holographic decoys released by the enemy and you/teammate are distinguished by red light effects on the shoulders

Decreased the recoil of all sniper rifles

Slightly decreased AK47 recoil control and accuracy

Improved hip-fire accuracy of all weapons. Now, SMGs have the best hip-fire accuracy

War Machine: No longer slows enemies. The magazine capacity is adjusted to 80, and each shot consumes 10 Ballistic Expert ammo.

Tempest: Significantly increased the charging speed and bullet velocity. Decreased the explosion range. The magazine capacity is adjusted to 80, and each shot consumes 10 Ballistic Expert ammo.

Annihilator: The magazine capacity is adjusted to 60, and each shot consumes 10 Ballistic Expert ammo.

Increased the chance of sights being found in Battle Royale.

Light Trigger Mod and Common, Uncommon and Rare Long Shot Mod has been removed from Battle Royale

Decrease damage suffered when a vehicle hits an obstacle

Optimized driving experience land vehicles

After an airdrop is opened by the player for the first time, the green icon on the mini-map will not disappear but become a hollow icon. It will only disappear when all items are looted.

A new exclusive color and marker for custom weapons from Arsenal.

Optimized the attachment swap logic when picking up a weapon to replace the current weapon

Optimized the recommended logic of armor plates. Recommends player to use armor plates when HP is high but armor durability is low

Optimized the bullet trace path and the collision effects

Increased the throwing speed of all lethal and tactical equipment

Optimized animation when landing from higher points

Optimized animation when climbing through bunker or window

Optimized animation when using ADS

Optimized the sound effect when getting hit

Optimized the visual effect of the safe zone edge in the distant view

Optimized feedback when hitting an enemy

Optimized UI prompts when reloading

Fixed an issue where UI is incorrect after customizing backpack in the loadout

Fixed an issue where there was no feedback on the reticle when headshot kills

Updated the available Blueprint Weapon list in Battle Royale:

Common: ICR/HBRa3/GKS/QQ9/M4LMG/KRM262/Kilo-Bolt Action

Uncommon: KN44/ASM10/AK117/HG40/RUS74U/Chopper/Echo/Arctic.50

Rare: AK47/HBRa3/HG40/QQ9/Cordite/M4LMG/RPD/KRM262/Kilo-Bolt Action/Locus

Epic KN44/ASM10/ICR/GKS/RUS74U/Chopper/Echo/Arctic.50

Legendary: AK117/AK47/ICR/HG40/Cordite/RPD/Locus

BR Ranked

Increased quantity and quality of BR Rank rewards

When the rank level is reset, lower rank players lose fewer points

New ranking data stat: First Place Earned

Optimized BR matching efficiency

System