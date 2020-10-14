New Cranked and SMG Fennec fashions coming to Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile – Starting this morning, a new and important update is available on COD Mobile that introduces a long list of news on the famous Activision shooter.
In the game, we have in fact seen the recent addition of the new King map, the new SMG Fennec weapon, and the advanced UAV as a new scorestreak available for all players. In addition to these contents, the new patch also shows us the Cranked mode, a decidedly frenetic type of challenge in which we will either quickly kill our opponents or we will blow up.
Before we go to see the full patch notes posted on Reddit by Activision, we want to remind our users that the Anniversary event will be staged for the first time tomorrow, October 14th, while later in the month, and also during the beginning. in November, the devs will implement other news (just to give an example, the Halloween event) whose details will be revealed no earlier than tomorrow.
New Ranked mode series rewards
- New Epic Blueprint: Kilo Bolt-Action – Dealer
- New Epic Soldier: T.E.D.D – Where To Sir?
- New Epic Frame: Steeled Frame
- New Epic Calling Card: High Roller
- New Epic Charm: Series 7
New Battle Pass available on October 15th!
New Premium Battle Pass Rewards
- New Epic Soldiers
- New Epic Blueprints: QQ9 – Neon Grunge, KRM-262 – Point and Click, DL Q33 – Neon Burst, AK117 – Neon Lotus, Fennec – Verdant
- New Legendary Calling Card: Tac Insertion
- New CODM themed items
New Free Battle Pass Rewards
- New base SMG: Fennec. An aggressive and fully automatic submachine gun with buttery smooth recoil and a blazing fast rate of fire that is exceptional for strategic room clearing and holding down the front line.
- New Scorestreak: Advanced UAV. Reveals the real-time position and direction of enemies on a player’s minimap
New Events and Rewards – Call of Duty Mobile
- Stay tuned for special Anniversary and Halloween events!
- New challenges and missions with new rewards
- New functional gun: NA-45. Hailing from Advanced Warfare, the NA-45 deals explosive damage on the second round when shot near the first.
- New Perk: Tactician. Spawn with an extra piece of tactical equipment.
👍🏼 Keep up those back-to-back frags…
🚫💥 & don't explode!
🆕 New mode, Cranked is available to play NOW in #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/37MFQwVFEM
— Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) October 13, 2020
MULTIPLAYER Call of Duty Mobile
- New Featured Game Mode – Cranked Mode
- Fight or die! Get kills or assists to delay the countdown to your own destruction. If your timer hits 0, the results will be explosive.
- Available on Crash, Standoff, Crossfire, Cage, Rust, Shipment
- Check back later for a Halloween themed fan-favorite mode!
New Map
- King. The fan-favorite Gunfight map comes to Call of Duty: Mobile! Fight to the death in this close-quarters experience.
- Available for: Gunfight, Duel
- Standoff gets spooky! Coming soon.
Other
- New gun perk for Fennec: Akimbo. Dual wield two weapons. The high rate of fire with disabled ADS
- New attachment for AK 47: 5.45 Caliber Ammo. Greatly increase fire rate, good for close-range combat
- New attachment for HVK30: Large Caliber Ammo. Increase damage to the head and upper chest shots, good for mid-range combat.
- 10v10 TDM, 10v10 DOM, Kill Confirmed and Capture the Flag will be available on more maps
- Attack of the Undead: Increased this fade main weapon damage and HP of survivors at 8th and 10th kill. Increases the HP and ax damage of undead after 2nd and 4th kill.
- New Marker Setting: Allow the player to customize the size and opacity of objective marker and item marker in “SETTINGS -> BASIC -> MP MODE”. Now you can identify enemies with clear vision.
BATTLE ROYALE UPDATES
- New Weapon: Purifier. A high-pressure flamethrower that causes burning damage over time to enemies in close range. Jump into the water to stop the burning.
- New Mod: Sleuth. Damaging an enemy outlines their profile and reveals their location on the mini-map for a short time.
- New Ammo: Ballistic Expert. New ammo for special weapons, including War Machine, Tempest, Annihilator, and Purifier
Other
- Players can now equip Legendary and Epic Camos in “Loadout -> Battle Royale -> Weapon Camos”
- New automatic obstacle avoidance feature for wheeled land vehicles. Can be turned off in “SETTINGS -> BR SETTINGS -> VEHICLE”.
- Set default Armor Plate loot limit set in “SETTINGS -> BR SETTINGS -> LOOT SETTING”.
- New setting to switch to the main weapon automatically after throwing one lethal or tactical equipment. In “SETTINGS -> BASIC -> BR MODE”.
IMPROVEMENTS & OPTIMIZATIONS
Multiplayer
- Increased damage of QQ9 while 10mm 30 round Reload Ammunition attachment equipped
- Slightly decreased AK47 recoil control and accuracy
- FHJ can now fire without locking on a target
- Decreased explosion damage radius of FHJ cartridge
- Slightly increased the explosion damage radius of SMRS cartridge
- Decreased movement speed and attack speed of Shadow Blade. Decreased the distance required to lock onto an enemy
- Slightly decreased fire rate, recharge speed, and duration of Annihilator
- Slightly increase fire rate, bullet velocity, and mobility of War Machine
- Increase magazine capacity of Death Machine
- Decreased fire rate of VTOL Scorestreak
- Decreased Scorestreak points earned from Shield Turret kills or destroying a Shield Turret
- Replaced Transform Shield flash with a built-in microwave field emitter that slows and damages enemies
- Increased the throwing speed of all lethal or tactical equipment
- Increased damage range and edge damage of Thermite
- Thermite can now stick to enemies and their deployed devices
- Decreased the defensive range of Trophy System
- Improve the effect range of Flashbang Grenade, Concussion Grenade, and EMP
- Decreased the perception distance of Alert perk
- Decrease the initial explosion range of Molotov Cocktail
- Optimized player animation from prone to sprint
- Added some dying poses.
- Optimize FOV switching animation when using ADS
- Optimized hip-firing animation
- Scopes block less screen area while hip firing
- The size of the hip-fire reticle will change according to hip-fire accuracy stats
- The optimized user experience when observing a match
- Optimized mini-map in Gun Fight, training ground, and Hardcore
- Fixed a visual issue caused when spamming crouch and prone too frequently
- Fixed an issue where breath shake was similar for all sniper rifles
- Fixed an issue where the laser did not point to the center of the screen when the OWC Laser – Tactical is equipped
- Fixed an issue where Equalizer kills are not counted as operator kills
- Fixed an issue where Molotov Cocktail kills would not count towards a nuke
- Fixed a perspective issue when using Shadow Blade
MP Rank
- Increased quantity and quality of MP Rank rewards
- When the rank level is reset, lower rank players lose fewer points
- New ranking data stat: MVP when defeated.
- More rank points awarded for a winning streak.
- Decreased the difficulty of ranking up in lower rank levels
- Optimized the time allowed to join in the ranked MP matches in progress to minimize the number of unequal matches
- Increased the penalty for ranked MP matches when quitting mid-match
Battle Royale
- The safe zone now shrinks quicker in the early game.
- Airborne Class: Decreased the concealment while calling in or using an airborne device or landing with a wingsuit. The recharge will only start after the previous airborne device expires.
- Ninja Class: Significantly increased mobility
- Clown Class: Increased the speed of zombies and increased the range in which zombies can detect enemies
- Trickster Class: In combat, the holographic decoys released by the enemy and you/teammate are distinguished by red light effects on the shoulders
- Decreased the recoil of all sniper rifles
- Slightly decreased AK47 recoil control and accuracy
- Improved hip-fire accuracy of all weapons. Now, SMGs have the best hip-fire accuracy
- War Machine: No longer slows enemies. The magazine capacity is adjusted to 80, and each shot consumes 10 Ballistic Expert ammo.
- Tempest: Significantly increased the charging speed and bullet velocity. Decreased the explosion range. The magazine capacity is adjusted to 80, and each shot consumes 10 Ballistic Expert ammo.
- Annihilator: The magazine capacity is adjusted to 60, and each shot consumes 10 Ballistic Expert ammo.
- Increased the chance of sights being found in Battle Royale.
- Light Trigger Mod and Common, Uncommon and Rare Long Shot Mod has been removed from Battle Royale
- Decrease damage suffered when a vehicle hits an obstacle
- Optimized driving experience land vehicles
- After an airdrop is opened by the player for the first time, the green icon on the mini-map will not disappear but become a hollow icon. It will only disappear when all items are looted.
- A new exclusive color and marker for custom weapons from Arsenal.
- Optimized the attachment swap logic when picking up a weapon to replace the current weapon
- Optimized the recommended logic of armor plates. Recommends player to use armor plates when HP is high but armor durability is low
- Optimized the bullet trace path and the collision effects
- Increased the throwing speed of all lethal and tactical equipment
- Optimized animation when landing from higher points
- Optimized animation when climbing through bunker or window
- Optimized animation when using ADS
- Optimized the sound effect when getting hit
- Optimized the visual effect of the safe zone edge in the distant view
- Optimized feedback when hitting an enemy
- Optimized UI prompts when reloading
- Fixed an issue where UI is incorrect after customizing backpack in the loadout
- Fixed an issue where there was no feedback on the reticle when headshot kills
Updated the available Blueprint Weapon list in Battle Royale:
- Common: ICR/HBRa3/GKS/QQ9/M4LMG/KRM262/Kilo-Bolt Action
- Uncommon: KN44/ASM10/AK117/HG40/RUS74U/Chopper/Echo/Arctic.50
- Rare: AK47/HBRa3/HG40/QQ9/Cordite/M4LMG/RPD/KRM262/Kilo-Bolt Action/Locus
- Epic KN44/ASM10/ICR/GKS/RUS74U/Chopper/Echo/Arctic.50
- Legendary: AK117/AK47/ICR/HG40/Cordite/RPD/Locus
BR Ranked
- Increased quantity and quality of BR Rank rewards
- When the rank level is reset, lower rank players lose fewer points
- New ranking data stat: First Place Earned
- Optimized BR matching efficiency
System
- New weapon library system. Now players can check all advanced weapons
- Optimize the user experience of the gunsmith system
- The improved user experience of after match summary reports
- In PLAYER PROFILE, now you can check the number of MP&BR Legends in history