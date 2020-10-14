The Los Angeles Guerrillas present their new team

A few hours ago the four official names of the players who will have to represent the Los Angeles Guerrillas in the next competitive year of the Call of Duty League were finally revealed.

In the first season that has just ended, the Guerrillas have disappointed the expectations of the fans by concluding a year characterized by many defeats and many “zeros” accumulated in the general classification, with a bad last place, even behind the Seattle Surge and with only 50 points collected throughout the entire season.

It was therefore clear that the team would upset its roster in view of the 2021 commitment, and in fact, compared to last season, only the player Reece ‘ Vivid ‘ Drost (who signed the extension of the contract on September 9th) was confirmed, while new signings include Adam ‘ Assault ‘ Garcia, Justin ‘ SiLLY ‘ Fargo-Palmer and Bryan ‘ Apathy ‘ Zhelyazkov.

Furthermore, the team will always have its own academy, within which Martin ‘ MJCheen ‘ Chino, Kaden ‘ Exceed ‘ Stockdale, probably ” Nero ” (even if the team is still waiting for the League’s ok), and also Gears of War legend Billy ‘ MentaL ‘ Putnam.

The news was also commented by the former “frontman” of Los Angeles Guerrillas Aches, who wanted to wish Silly, Assault, and Apathy best wishes by publishing a post on Twitter: