All- celebrity actors in Netflix Comedy broadened|Into-/ international nations

Film sector– Oscar victor Adam McKay (52, “Vice – The second man”, “The Big Short”) is increasing the all-star actors for the intended Netflix-Comedy “Don’t Look Up.”

After Jennifer Lawrence and also Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and also Timothy experience well Chalamet to the task. Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel and also Rob Morgan are additionally on Board, as the sector leaves “Variety” and also “Hollywood Reporter” reported on Wednesday.

The Film focuses on 2 astronomers that are sent out on a large press trip to alert individuals far from a hazardous planet that might ruin the planet.

McKay, that additionally composed the manuscript, will certainly start this year, with the capturing. As in previous movies the Director will certainly obtain some stars for Cameo looks before the video camera, consisting of vocalist Ariana Grande, Rapper Kid Cudi and also the French comic Tomer Sisley.