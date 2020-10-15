Apex Legends: here is the new legend “Horizon”

There are only a few weeks left until the release of the new season of Apex Legends and now new clues about the next legend are starting to emerge. In fact, in the past few hours, Respawn has introduced a series of challenges that once finished will reveal the video of the new legend.

Yesterday Respawn introduced a terminal and a series of challenges to complete in the shooting range area. At the end of these challenges, the terminal will present in a video Dr. Mary Somers, called Horizon.

Most likely Horizon will be the next legend in the new season. In fact, in the video she says “See you soon, honey” or “All the data you have provided will be useful when we face you in the games” very clear indications that she will also join the arena, perhaps.

Champion Edition

Also yesterday Respawn announced a new version of the game, called Champion Edition. In the trailer, in addition to being visible in the silhouette of Horizon, all the rewards of this new edition of the game are shown. Here is the trailer below :

The Champion Edition will include a ton of cosmetic items and all the currently unlockable legends, including the upcoming legend in season 7. Here is the complete list of the contents of the Champion Edition :

9 unlockable characters (Caustic, Mirage, Octane, Wattson, Crypto, Revenant, Loba, Rampart, and the legend of the seventh season)

7 exclusive legendary items for Wraith, Revenant, Crypto, Triple Take, Flatline, and Sentinel.

1 x Nessy weapon charm.

1000 Apex Coins

The new bundle will be available on November 10, 2020, the date on which the new season will also begin. It will also be available for purchase in both digital and retail stores at a cost of $ 39.00, the price in Italy is still unknown.