Call of Duty Warzone, KAR98 buff with the new patch

The famous Kar98 rifle has recently been hit by a new round of buffs (or enhancements), decided, and published on the live server by the Call of Duty developers through the new patch.

For the weapon, it was in fact decided to increase the minimum damage at range, which will make the Kar98 much more lethal and powerful on long-range shots and which will certainly convince many more players to rely on the shots of this rifle.

Unlike the Kar98 we have instead seen a nerf for the SP-R 208, one of the most recent rifles among those added to Call of Duty, which instead with today’s patch receives a reduction in its damage from a distance (an intervention substantially contrary to the one applied on the Kar98 ). Both changes must be specified, however, concern only the versions of the weapons played on Warzone, and these changes will not be considered in the COD multiplayer.

In addition to this, we have also seen some changes in Modern Warfare and Warzone multiplayer playlists, which you can find below:

Modern Warfare

Ground War

Gunfight

Deathmatch Domination + Drop Zone

Gun Game TDM

Warzone