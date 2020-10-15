Cold War Open Beta available to everyone starting tomorrow

Another very long Open Beta weekend for everyone is finally about to begin in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

In fact, as also reported by the Activision developers on the official website, starting from tomorrow (Thursday 15 October) a new extraordinary session of free access to the Cold War Beta will be inaugurated, in which anyone who wishes can participate and regardless of the device used. (console or PC is irrelevant).

For all participants of the beta, and specifically for those who manage to reach level 10, there will also be as a reward the project of a submachine gun called ” Mutual Hostility “, a weapon that comes with four accessories for a versatile and stealthy configuration with his own machine gun.