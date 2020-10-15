Cora explains the Saltabot and Whirling Storm removals and nerf to Raggy

Skip Patch – The nerf in Ragnaros should have been even more massive, and would have raised the number of minions to kill from 20 to 30.

This was revealed by the famous Cora (otherwise known as Songbird ), Associate Game Designer for the Hearthstone team who recently released a whole series of very interesting opinions, entirely dedicated to the cards that will be modified with yesterday’s patch.

Cora then explained that for Raggy at one point it was going even worse than the nerf announced yesterday, and she also took a look at a probable new intervention that we will see soon. To a user’s explicit question about the Murlocs strategy and their nerf (requested by many regular Battlegoers), Cora replied “ Murloc’s win rates have dropped a little since we removed the Honest Megasaur, and they are more difficult to play. However, our philosophy may change in the future “.

Cora then wanted to have her say on each of the interventions established by the devs … let’s see them in detail: