Joe Jonas has a tattoo of Sophie Turner on the back of his neck

This love goes under the skin! Since might 2019, both are wed considering that July of this year, child Willa crowns the joy of the pair. Now, has Joe Jonas (31) a photo of his partner, Sophie Turner (24) in the rear of the neck sting.

Joe Jonas reveals on the Instagram Account of the musician’s his most current artwork on the skin. It reveals an essential opening, on the various other hand, Sophie Turner via appearances. The Post claims although it is unclear that it is his partner, however her eye and also the line of her chin are extremely unique on theTattoo Want to inform the vocalist that his partner has the essential to his heart and also his spirit?