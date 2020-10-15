MTG Arena: State of the Game – October 2020

Wizards of The Coast recently released an October State of the Game release regarding Mtg Arena. Let’s go and see the numerous news together.

ZENDIKAR OF ADVENTURE EVENTS:

A series of events dedicated to this new expansion will also return with Zendikar and will kick off on October 17th with the Zendikar World Tour. This series of events will allow us to win aesthetic items for their entire duration.

October 17–20: Zendikar World Tour (Preconstructed Decks)

October 24–27: Cascade Singleton

November 1–4: Mastermind

November 7–12: On the Edge

NEW PREMIERS AND QUICK DRAFT

WOTC has also announced the calendar of the next draft that we will find inside MTG Arena, this is a great way to complete our collections and farm the chest to increase our number of wildcards.

PREMIER DRAFT

September 17 – Winter 2020: Zendikar Rising

October 23–30: Throne of Elaine

October 30 – November 6: Theros Beyond Death

November 6–13: Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths

QUICK DRAFT

October 16 – June 30: Theros Beyond Death

October 30 – November 12: Zendikar Rising

THE OPEN ARENA RETURNS

At the end of October, the ARENA OPEN will also be back, the tournament with prize money dedicated to MTG Arena players.

This time, however, there are many new features: the format chosen for this event is again STANDARD and it will be possible to qualify by playing both in Best of one and in Best of Three. This will be possible thanks to two distinct events within the game client that will allow us to choose how to qualify for day2. The entrance fee will be the same, that is 20.ooo gold or 4000 gems, while the prizes will be slightly different; how the number of matches played and needed to qualify will differ. In fact, for the BO1 queue, it will be necessary to win 7 games with 3 possible defeats, mind if you decide to play in BO3 4 wins will be enough but you will have only one defeat available.

The two days of the tournament will be structured as follows:

DAY 1

Format: Best-of-One or Best-of-Three Standard Constructed

Beginning: October 31, 2020, at 5 pm

Registration ends: November 1, 2020, at 1 pm (You will have a few hours to finish the current event if started before 1 pm: oo)

End of event: November 1, 2020, at 4 pm: oo

Entry Prizes: Sea Gate Stormcaller card style; Leyline Tyrant; Scourge of the Skyclaves; Tazri, Beacon of Unity; and Ashaya, Soul of the Wild

DAY 2

Format: Best-of-Three Standard Constructed

Start: November 1, 2020, 3:00 pm

Registration end: November 1, 2020, 6:00 pm

Event end: November 2, 2020, 3:00 am

Event Record: 7 Wins – 2 Losses

7 Wins: $ 2,000 USD, Zendikar Rising Qualifier Weekend Eligibility

6 Wins: $ 1,000 USD, Zendikar Rising Qualifier Weekend Eligibility

5 Wins: 20,000 Gems, Zendikar Rising Qualifier Weekend Eligibility

4 Wins: 10,000 Gems

3 Wins: 6,000 Gems

2 Wins: 4,000 Gems

1 Win: 2,000 Gems

0 Wins: No Reward

KALADESH REMASTERED ARRIVES

Starting from November 5th it will be possible to pre-order the new set dedicated to the Historic format: KALADESH REMASTERED, and receive:

10 Kaladesh Remastered booster packs

3x Draft Tokens

4x copies of the Aether Hub card

1x Aether Hub alternate-art card style

The pre-order price will be 30 euros

THE EXTRA LIFE RETURNS

Also for this year, WOTC has decided to organize a fundraiser to help EXTRA LIFE, the Seattle Children’s Hospital aid program. Watching the event on the twitch.tv/Magic channel and buying the sleeves in-game, for the modest sum of $ 3.99 you can support this beautiful project.

That’s why MTG Arena: State of the Game is everything, there will be lots of news in the near future and we can’t wait to experience them with you.