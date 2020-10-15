No Problem with Travis Scott

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’actress as well as the 29- year-old Rapper for some time, On- as well as-Off connection. According to good friends of the pair, their tiny child obtains absolutely nothing from the issues of their moms and dads. An Insider exposed to ‘Us Weekly’: “Kylie and Travis, this is the worry of the law is great, they love to spend time with Stormi and to make you happy. Travis is a totally dedicated father, and he brings Stormi always Laugh. She is such a happy child.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Sicko’fashion’ musician exposed lately that he intends to inform his child to be a feminist. Stormi needs to recognize, Travis, that you can do every little thing a guy does. He stated: “I find that it is very important to protect young black daughters and women and ensure that they know how to keep yourself upright. How to move in this world and is strong, how to not be afraid to try out an idea, any activity. You have a Vision, more than ever before.”