Shadowlands pre-patch Cinematic unveiled

The famous Mmo-Champion portal has recently shared the new spectacular cinematic dedicated to the Shadowlands pre-patch.

In particular, observing the video we can see how the confrontation between Sylvanas Windrunner and Bolvar Fordragon continues, and how it ends when the start of the event dedicated to Shadowlands is sanctioned, right now that we are now close to encountering the new zones of the next expansion.

In the cinematic, there are many famous characters from Azeroth, including of course the King of Stormwind Anduin, who at the very end of the video is the great protagonist in a scene that will certainly cause discussion … (let’s avoid spoilers).