The Boys 3: filming confirmed in the coming months

The now very popular TV series The Boys does not stop being talked about, the fans were very satisfied with the second season. In fact, the season finale left everyone with a bad taste in their mouth.

Through an Instagram post, actor Anthony Starr who plays Patriot confirmed that filming for the third season of The Boys will begin very soon. Here is the post in question with the statement:

“More good news … We will start filming Season 3 soon.” So the actor comments on Instagram the start of filming on the new season. In fact, Amazon, given the success of the series, has decided to push on the realization of the third season and thus accelerate production times. The new series will tell the story of some very young ” Supers ” who attend a special college suitable for people who possess these ” skills “.

The Boys is based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, where they show a world populated by superheroes, who often and willingly behave like “bad guys”. The tv series instead was created by Eric Kripk and, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Roge n.