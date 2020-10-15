Valorant, Snowball mode is also coming

Valorant Snowball – Thanks to a recent leak revealed on the twitter account “ Valorant Leaks “, we have discovered that there is some other interesting news coming to Riot’s famous tactical shooter.

In fact, it seems that among the various game files, recently updated for the introduction of yesterday’s 1.10 patch, one has been found in which a clear reference is made to what seems to be a new model.

In the files to which we refer, several names have been read that could indicate either potential future contents, or real skills that can be used in this mode (where, inevitably, and observing the title, the balls will be absolutely protagonists of snow).

The post about Valorant Snowball

With Christmas just around the corner, it’s easy to predict that a new snow-themed mode will land on Valorant, and obviously, this could be the best evidence we have on the subject.

Of course, it still remains to be seen if this new model will land before the end of the year, and if it will remain available together with Spike Rush or if this will be removed to make room for Snowball.

In any case, as soon as available we will publish new and more interesting details on the matter.