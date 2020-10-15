Warzone, get the most from the AUG and the new JAK-12

In this new special we are going to see how to best play the famous AUG SMG and how to get the most out of the new JAK-12 shotgun, obviously including the detail on how to get the latest weapon mentioned.

Starting with the new Jak-12 (which is none other than the AA-12 of the previous Call of Duty titles ), it is good to know that to get this excellent weapon we will simply have to take down 3 enemies in 7 different games with a shotgun. For the kind of challenge we recommend relying on sull’ R9-0 or sull’ Origin 12 … and in any case, given the enormous power that is releasing the new Jak-12 in the classified, we recommend to all our readers to take her term as soon as possible.

Warzone Jak-12 Loadout

Turning now to the loadout, for the gun, we recommend a FORGE TAC MARAUDER and a ZLR J-3600 TORRENT barrel so as to maximize the range of the gun and its more distant shots; as shown below by the Twitter attached below, these two attachments will essentially make the JAK-12 a weapon that can easily collide with an assault rifle.

To improve mobility and accuracy of the shots we will then have a 5mW Laser while in the lower barrel a Merc Foregrip to improve stability and reduce recoil while the powerful 8 Round FRAG-12 MAGS ammunition complete the recommended setup for the Jak-12.

And they call this thing a shotgun by the way 👀 pic.twitter.com/beyHouxZ6I — IceManIsaac (@IceManIsaac_) October 14, 2020

Warzone AUG Loadout

Now let’s see the loadout that the famous Nickmercs wanted to recommend about the use of another specific Call of Duty weapon, the AUG, smg particularly used on Warzone that according to the professional Nick Kolcheff, with this update, can represent a valid alternative to the more popular MP5.

As for the setup, a solid Monolithic Suppressor as a silencer and a 407mm Extended Barrel will allow us to increase the potential of the gun while reducing the noise (and therefore the risk of being found) of the same. For the AUG Nickmercs recommends a Commando Foregrip and a Stippled Grip Tape as a sub-barrel.

Here is the video the pro posted on the matter.