Home”.

Music”.

Music News” Robbie Williams: duet with child Coco & & Taylor Swift?

16102020 – 10: 02 PM

Los Angeles – As the following large duet in the pop globe from the perspective well.

Robbie Williams, along with his child Colette “Coco” offered the Hit “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift for theBest A Video of the happy dad uploaded on his “Instagram” web page. While the vocalist took control of in the carolers the almost all, has actually sung his two-year-old, the crucial throw-ins. The Clip Williams commented: “What do you think, Taylor Swift think?”

A public reaction from Swift is yet.

Share this post:

More News on the subject