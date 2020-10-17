Alcatraz available on COD Mobile: the Anniversary begins

The new event dedicated to the COD Mobile Anniversary has just started on the famous Activision shooter and has introduced a long list of interesting news.

Among these, we point out, for example, the addition of the new limited-time map Alcatraz for the mobile Battle Royale, with which we will be able to enjoy a game experience directly from the island of San Francisco, home to the famous and homonymous prison.

However, Alcatraz was not the only important novelty of the anniversary event, and together with this, the new King and Halloween Standoff maps, the new Cranked and 10v10 Kill Confirmed modes, and various models and rewards have also arrived on the Mobile version which is already available to all players since yesterday on Call of Duty.