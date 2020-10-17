Apex, Season 7: what’s coming to Respawn’s Battle Royale?

A long list of interesting news that directly relates to season 7 of Apex Legends, coming next contained the famous Battle Royale of Respawn.

Let’s start from the base … or when the new season should come out. At the moment, we know that the seventh season should start next November 10 (based on the date on which the season 6 battle pass is scheduled to end), the day from which we should also receive the rewards of the current competitive season.

As for the news, and as we have already reported yesterday, with this new season we will have new maps (most likely the city of Olympus, here other details ) the new legend Horizon, a Scottish character who at the moment we know will present himself in-game armed with the Newt drone.

Horizon: 🔸 Scottish

🔸 Ginger

Apex – Season 7 – New weapons

As for the new weapons, with the next season it seems that we will have the new Predator machinegun available (found from a leak already last August 18), a weapon we still know little about but which will certainly have two different lines of fire (they were found files that speak of “primary fire” and “secondary fire”).

Another important question concerns an alleged arc, seen in action during the Season 6 trailer and shown, in the early summer, by Shrugtal on Twitter:

We still don’t know anything about this new weapon, but according to many experts, it could be one of the contents coming out with the next massive seasonal patch.

As for the cost of the Battle Pass, this should always be around 1000 Apex Coins or just under $ 10.

These are currently all the information available to us regarding the new season of Apex Legends … what do you think?

Which of these novelties intrigues you most?