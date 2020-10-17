Dexter: here is the return of the series with a revival

It has been 7 years since the conclusion of the TV series ” Dexter ” and in the last hours, really bomb news has arrived for fans of the series. In fact, the Showtime television network has announced that it wants to create a revival of the series, with Michael Hall in the role of the serial killer.

The reason for this choice is most likely linked to the fact that literally, nobody liked the hated finale of the last season. So this choice was made to remedy that ending that really made everyone discuss. (Better late than never..)

President Gary Levine of Showtime commented on the announcement of the new season:

“Dexter is such a special series, both for millions of fans and for Showtime, it was a breakthrough project that helped keep our cable channel on the crest many years ago. We would have re-proposed the story of this unique character only by finding a creative way worthy of such a brilliant and original series. Well, I’m happy to tell you that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found this way, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world! “

The new season will consist of 10 episodes and the filming of the new episodes will begin this winter. In fact, we have already talked about when the miniseries could come out and the release period should be towards autumn 2021.