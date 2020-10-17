Fortnite: how to complete the challenges of Week 8

Fortnite Week 8 – With the new week also came new challenges of Week 8 of Fortnite. As we have done in the previous weeks, let’s go below to see together how to be able to complete all the challenges in the shortest possible time, in order to obtain the various rewards offered from time to time by Epic Games.
Fortnite Week 8 Challenges
- Examine chests in Sweaty Sands (7)
For this challenge, you simply need to go to Sweaty Sands and open at least 7 chests
- Eliminations at Stark Industries (5)
To complete this challenge go to Stark Industries and try to eliminate at least 5 opposing players
- Drive a car or truck through a crevice
Grab a vehicle, locate a gash in the map and jump inside with the vehicle
- Eliminate opponents while jumping or falling (5)
For this challenge, you will have to eliminate players or henchmen/robots while you are jumping or falling
- Perform headshots against Doom’s henchmen or Stark’s robots (35)
To complete this challenge, go to the Doom Domain, Stark Industries, or any Quinjet scattered around the map and try to hit the henchmen/robots in the head at least 35 times.
- Visit several marked places in a single game (5)
To complete this challenge you will have to be very quick to move around the map, visiting at least 5 named places scattered around the map. You can help yourself with a vehicle
- Inflict damage with an assault rifle or sniper rifle (15000)
This last challenge will require the help of your companions because you will have to inflict at least 15000 damage with assault or sniper rifles. For this reason, the challenge is recommended for teams of 4 players