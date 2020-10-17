Fortnite: how to complete the challenges of Week 8

Examine chests in Sweaty Sands (7)

For this challenge, you simply need to go to Sweaty Sands and open at least 7 chests

Eliminations at Stark Industries (5)

To complete this challenge go to Stark Industries and try to eliminate at least 5 opposing players

Drive a car or truck through a crevice

Grab a vehicle, locate a gash in the map and jump inside with the vehicle

Eliminate opponents while jumping or falling (5)

For this challenge, you will have to eliminate players or henchmen/robots while you are jumping or falling

Perform headshots against Doom’s henchmen or Stark’s robots (35)

To complete this challenge, go to the Doom Domain, Stark Industries, or any Quinjet scattered around the map and try to hit the henchmen/robots in the head at least 35 times.

Visit several marked places in a single game (5)

To complete this challenge you will have to be very quick to move around the map, visiting at least 5 named places scattered around the map. You can help yourself with a vehicle