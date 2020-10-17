Hearthstone: Nerf Coming to Solarian and Summon!

Solarian Nerf – Blizzard did not have time to publish the Battlegrounds balance patch that comes from the standard new important news.

In fact, it seems that two more balances will be implemented next week, this time destined for the cards of the competitive format par excellence, which will certainly alter and modify the current performances of the Magician in ladder.

The cards that must receive the balance are in fact theSolarian astromancer, whose Supreme version has been increased by two mana crystals (and therefore now costs 9 instead of 7), and the other legendary cardEvocation, which instead will see its cost go from 1 to 2.

It goes without saying that the only class that will be heavily affected by these balances will be that of the magician, in particular the versions of the Tempo Mage who often (if not always) arm themselves with both of these cards for their final versions.

As also reported by the developers, we will have time for 2 weeks to be able to destroy the cards mentioned above by getting in exchange for their total construction value in Arcane Powders.