Hearthstone, Overwatch cardback available for a short time

Card Back Overwatch – We report to our entire Hearthstone community that there is a very special card back available to add to your collection, but there are a few days left before the promotion expires.

In fact, for all members of the Nintendo Switch Online network, an offer is active that allows you to win the Hearthstone card back dedicated to the Blizzard shooter title in a completely free way … a promotion that will still be available until next 20 October.

To be able to add this back of the cards to the collection, you just have to start the download for the free trial of Overwatch on Switch … once this is done you can safely enjoy your new official card back.

To be able to redeem it you will obviously have to make sure that you have linked your Switch account with the Battle.net one, but once this is done we will be entitled to a content that until now was only available for those who bought Overwatch.