K / DA: the talent roster of the new album has been revealed

Riot Games has recently unveiled the artists who will lend their voices to K / DA, the virtual pop group made up of characters from the League of Legends video game, in the new album to be released on November 6, All Out.

Born with inspiration from K-pop and in collaboration with the likes of SOYEON and MIYEON of (G) I-DLE, Madison Beer, and Jaira Burns, K / DA have evolved to embrace more international pop sounds, creating a musical identity based on the girls of the group, Ahri, Evelynn, Akali and Kai’Sa, instead of the voice of a single artist.

The names who worked on the songs on the next album did so as collaborators, allowing K / DA to have a broader lineup of highly talented musicians who contributed to their comeback.

K / DA became world-famous in 2018 and POP / STARS, their debut single, reached the top of the iTunes charts ( # 1 in K-Pop, and # 2 in Pop), Billboard ( # 1 in the World Digital category ), and over 170 million streaming plays. Their music video has reached 380 million views to date, making K / DA the most successful K-pop group with the most successful debut in YouTube history.

ALL OUT – Singers and songs