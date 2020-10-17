New mode and system revamp coming to Hearthstone

Hearthstone New Mode – Next October 22nd there will be absolutely no news to discover in Hearthstone.

This was confirmed by the developers themselves, who with a new post published directly on Twitter have made known at least three of the macro topics that will be covered during the autumn presentation of the famous card game Blizzard.

On the 22nd we will therefore begin with knowing new details about the next expansion, the first big theme of the live broadcast, and we will then move on to discovering the renewal planned for the whole system, with most of the experts sure that this is expected to include of the Battle Pass also on Hearthstone.

Finally, during the presentation, we will also discover the first important news concerning the highly anticipated “new mode” … even if the most complete mystery is currently in force on this point.

🪑🪑🪑 Pull up ALL the chairs! 🪑🪑🪑 We've got big news to share next week, mark that calendar! pic.twitter.com/Fm3Y3aQgs3 — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) October 16, 2020

If before today this was an appointment to be considered as “important”, now it has certainly become “unmissable”, and we hope that the many expectations that are being created for the event will be fully satisfied.

Set the date on the calendar: on October 22nd we will discover many Hearthstone ” big news “!