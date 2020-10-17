Riot announces ‘League of Legends: Wild Rift’ Regional Open Beta

Riot Games today announces that League of Legends: Wild Rift will enter its first Regional Open Beta starting October 27 in multiple Asian countries, with multiple regions to follow throughout 2020 and early 2021. Additionally, the K / DA, the pop group composed of characters from League of Legends, will debut in the game with a series of dedicated skins.

The devs have announced that Wild Rift will enter its first Regional Open Beta in Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand, with numerous regions to follow throughout 2020 and early 2021. All players of these regions will have access to Wild Rift, an invitation from Riot to (re) join the world and community of League of Legends.

Regional Open Beta

Michael “Riot Paladin” Chow, the executive producer of Wild Rift, has announced several upcoming events for current Wild Rift players and fans,

NEW LOCATIONS: Wild Rift will reach new markets over the next few months. In December, it will arrive in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Oceania, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, and Vietnam – and Riot aims to reach the Americas during the spring of 2021.

NEW CHAMPION : In a new patch, coming later this month, Wild Rift will launch one of League’s most popular junglers on PC: Lee Sin, the Blind Monk. This character retains his devastating high-skill potential from the PC version, now adapted to flawless and mobile-friendly controls.

CHAMPIONS PREVIEW : In the same patch, Riot will test six future champions, which can be played at no additional cost for a few days during the month of October: Kai’sa, Evelynn, Akali, Darius, Draven, and all-new League pop star Seraphine.

IN-GAME REWARDS : In South Korea and Japan, players will be able to log in using existing Riot Games accounts to earn rewards based on their investment of time and money dedicated to League of Legends on PC. For the southeast Asian regions, in Closed Beta, players will be able to create and link a Riot Account to earn rewards such as skins and champions later this year.

ROAD TO WILD RIFT: To honor the legacy and history of gaming at each location in the Open Beta, Riot will be delivering locally-specific content every day on the path to the Open Beta. Spotlight influencers, guides, and community highlights will provide players with everything they need to prepare for Wild Rift.

K / DA debuts in Wild Rift:

League of Legends: Wild Rift Joins the Multi-Game Return of K / DA! K / DA is a female pop group formed by Riot Games, which includes several themed versions of champions from the online PC video game, League of Legends. Initially inspired by K-pop, K / DA has evolved to embrace a more global pop sound and have built their musical identity around the characters representing the group of girls, Ahri, Evelynn, Akali, and Kai’Sam rather than on the voices of any of the artists.

The group debuted on November 3, 2018, with the sensational viral hit, POP / STARS, and a line of dedicated skins in League of Legends. Since then, the girls have made their official comeback on August 27, 2020, with pre-release single, THE BADDEST, which will be one of five upcoming EP songs, ALL OUT.

At the end of October, players will be able to purchase Seraphine K / DA ALL OUT for 1325 Nuclei Selvaggi, and Ahri K / DA ALL OUT, Akali K / DA ALL OUT, Evelynn K / DA ALL OUT, and Kai’Sa K / DA ALL OUT for 990 Wild Cores each (Wild Rift Paid Currency).