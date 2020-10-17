Riot fixed the Umbral Glaive bug

A bug seen in action during a recent League of Legends World Cup game was identified and fixed within minutes.
During the challenge of the group phase of the Worlds between G2 and Suning, the developers have in fact noticed a problem concerning the Umbral Glaive object, which due to a malfunction made it impossible to revive the plants of the Rift.
However, the bug was quickly fixed by the developers, who updated the hotfix both for the server dedicated to the competitive Worlds scene and for the live server that hosts all the other League of Legends challenges.
We just shipped out a micropatch that fixes the Umbral Glaive bug that destroys Summoner’s Rift plants.
This is also going into the Worlds build for the rest of the tournament.
— Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) October 15, 2020