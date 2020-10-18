Apex Legends: Lifeline Twitch Prime skin available

A few hours ago Respawn released another Apex Legends skin for subscribers to the Twitch Prime service. In fact, if last month the skin was available for Bloodhound this time it will be up to Lifeline.

There are still a few weeks left until the release of the new season and many cosmetics will arrive in the arena these days. If in the last month Respawn has already released two Twitch Prime skins for Rampart and Bloodhound, it has just released another for Lifeline. Here are below the presentation trailer of the skin published on the official page of Apex :

Leave your mark with the Pastel Dreams Lifeline skin, available through November 17 when you link your #PrimeGaming account. ✨ : https://t.co/3pqxiuA1QF pic.twitter.com/W3GijYpHDM — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 16, 2020

The new skin is called “Pastel Dream” and is available as early as October 17th.