First Strike by Valorant: here are the official dates and the info on the tournament

The first big tournament First Strike of Valorant is now ready to begin, and developer Riot has recently shown all the important details about the competition.

Focusing on the great event reserved for the European community, the First Strike of the old continent will officially begin the week of 9/10 November with the matches of group A, and will then continue in the days of mid-month with the matches of group B, the play phase- in and then obviously also the one dedicated to the actual playoffs.

Today we publish a first draft of the competitive policies that will be the basis of VALORANT’s eSport. Over the past few months, your feedback has been crucial in identifying the structures needed to ensure the present and future competitive integrity of our sport. Thanks to the many players, teams, fans, and tournament managers who helped shape the policies we publish today.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

The vast majority of infractions can be avoided by writing clear rules and promptly responding to questions from teams and players seeking clarification. As the VALORANT esports scene continues to expand, my goal is to create clarity and transparency for participants in the competitive ecosystem.

In addition to competitive policies, we have entered into a deep partnership with the VALORANT anti-cheat team to ensure fair play. Together with our tournament partners, the anti-cheat team helps us investigate cases of suspicious behavior during competitive events. All of this will help us identify players who engage in unfair tactics, to provide a fair battlefield for all participants.

Going forward, all players must agree to the rules and policies listed here before entering a VALORANT competition officially supported by Riot. Your feedback continues to prove invaluable in growing VALORANT to be loyal to its community. Keep telling us what you think, we listen to you.

As for the other tournaments of the First Strike series, here is the useful information for the competitions that also concern Brazil, Korea, and Oceania:

Each final will see the best eight teams from the various regions clash, who will get their place thanks to a series of merit-based qualifiers.

The open qualifiers are divided into four separate groups, two per week; the best sixteen teams in each group advance to the preliminary phase of their respective week. Competing teams are not tied to a single qualifying round, so if your team is eliminated in Group A, you can try again in Groups B, C, and D. As a result, each team has four chances to secure a place in the preliminaries then groped to advance to the playoffs.

Key dates:

Week 1 Qualifiers

Group A: 9-10 nov

Group B: 11-12 nov

Play-In 1: 13 Nov

Playoffs: Nov 14-15

Week 2 Qualifiers

Group C: 16-17 nov

Group D: Nov 18-19

Play-In 2: Nov 20

Playoffs: 21-22 nov

FIRST STRIKE: BRAZIL

The First Strike will feature four open qualifiers. Each qualification will support 512 teams, for a total of 2048. In each open qualification, 8 teams will be selected. In the end, the 32 teams (8 from each qualifier) ​​will face off in the final qualification for the selection of the 8 best teams, which will participate in the First Strike in December.

Key dates:

Qualifiers open 1: 17 and 18 October

Open Qualifiers 2: October 24th and 25th

Open Qualifiers 3: October 31st and November 1st

Qualifiers open 4: 7 and 8 November

Final qualifiers (closed): November 14th and 15th

VALORANT First Strike: December 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th

FIRST STRIKE: KOREA

The 24 teams with the most circuit points will be eligible to compete in the First Strike qualifiers to be held in November.

Key dates:

VALORANT First Strike Qualifiers: November 12-22

ADDITIONAL REGIONAL QUALIFICATIONS

We will soon publish information on the regional qualifiers of North America, Japan, CIS, Turkey, MENAI, LATAM, and SEA.