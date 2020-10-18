League of Legends, patch 10.22: previews and previews of K / DA skins

SKIN K / DA and Balance Changes – On the test server League of Legends have been glimpsed the first changes coming with 10:22 patch.

As many of you know, the update in question will be available in about 10 days and will introduce numerous interventions to the balance as well as various news from the front of the new skin. With 10.22 the new skins dedicated to the K / DA group will be available live, in particular, the All Out models for the champions Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, and Kai’sa with the new Seraphine which will instead receive an “ultimate” version.

PBE Preview: K/DA ALL OUT COMEBACK 👑 K/DA ALL OUT Ahri

🎤 K/DA All OUT Akali

💎 K/DA ALL OUT Evelynn

🧬 K/DA ALL OUT Kai'sa pic.twitter.com/psQUkBiHm0 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) October 13, 2020

The patch will be available next October 28, and as we said just above this will introduce also several balancing measures, such as the nerf to the damage of E of Annie, or the numerous changes that will affect Brand, Yasuo, Yone, Ashe, Jinx, and Nasus.

Here are the details are taken directly from PBE of League of Legends :

Annie

E damage reduction ⇒ 40-240 (+ 40% ability power) shield for three seconds, mana cost 20 ⇒ 40. The shield can now be cast on self or ally within 800 range.

Ashe

W fires 9 ⇒ 7-11 arrows (by rank).

Brand

Passive explosion damage 12-16% (1.5% per 100 ability power) ⇒ 10-14% (2% per 100 ability power).

E [new] always spread to nearby enemies, spread range lowered from 375 ⇒ 300, blaze effect doubles spread range to 600.

R ultimate can now bounce to Brand.

Jinx

E traps deal full damage immediately instead of over 1.5 seconds.

Nasus

R bonus resists 15-55 ⇒ 40-70, no longer gains 1-3 resistance per second.

Yasuo

Way of the Wanderer passive critical strike chance above 100% now converts into bonus attack damage. The ratio is current 0.5 bonus attack damage for every 1% crit over 100% crit chance.

Yone