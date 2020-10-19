Hearthstone: Italy with Budi reaches the final at the EMEA Cup

The first day, the day in which Budi was playing, the “Italian” Team passed by a whisker, as they finished on a par with the third classified. With that, the team of Budi has qualified since he has accumulated more first places than their rivals, managing to get to the finals along with Team guDDummit / SilverName.

On the second day of racing, however, the matches were “less balanced”, since Team RDU / Habugabu, above all, and Team AelxisDiesel / Oliech qualified almost effortlessly, joining the finalists’ roaster, together with the teams from the day before.

What do you think of these results? Will you be cheering for Budi? Let us know, as usual, yours …