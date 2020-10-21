The candidates in the group “Film”

The candidates of this year’s People’s Choice Awards are repaired. In the group of “Film” can Margot Robbie for her efficiency in “Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn to be” in the groups of “most Popular actress” as well as “favorite Action actor” honors. Overall, the strip of “Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” has actually been chosen 6 Times for a People’s ChoiceAward Also, several elections obtained by “Bad Boys For Life” as well as”Hamilton” Who inevitably makes the race, it reveals on the15 November.

Here are the candidates for the group “movie”:

A LOT OF PREFERRED MOTION PICTURE

Bad Boys For Life

Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Extraction

Hamilton

Project Power

The Invisible Man

The Old Guard

Trolls World Tour

A LOT OF PREFERRED STAR

Chris Hemsworth– Extraction

Jamie Foxx– Project Power

Lin-Manuel Miranda– The Hamilton

Mark Wahlberg– Spenser Confidential

Robert Downey Jr.– Dolittle

Tom Hanks– Greyhound

Vin Diesel– Bloodshot

Will Smith– Bad Boys For Life

A LOT OF PREFERRED STARLET

Camila Mendes– Dangerous Lies

Charlize Theron– The Old Guard

Elisabeth Moss– The Invisible Man

Issa Rae– The Lovebirds

Margot Robbie– Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Salma Hayek– Like A Boss

Tiffany Haddish– Like A Boss

Vanessa Hudgens– Bad Boys For Life

A LOT OF PREFERRED ACTIVITY MOVIE

Bad Boys For Life

Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Extraction

Mulan

Project Power

Tenet

The Old Guard

ONE OF THE MOST PREFERRED ACTIVITY STAR

Charlize Theron– The Old Guard

Chris Hemsworth– Extraction

Jamie Foxx– Project Power

John David Washington– Tenet

Margot Robbie– Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Vanessa Hudgens– Bad Boys For Life

Vin Diesel– Bloodshot

Will Smith– Bad Boys For Life

A LOT OF PREFERRED FUNNY

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Like A Boss

The King of Staten Island

The Kissing Booth 2

The Lovebirds

The Wrong Missy

To All the Boys: P. S. I Still Love You

A LOT OF PREFERRED FUNNY ENTERTAINER

David Spade– The Wrong Missy

Issa Rae– The Lovebirds

Joey King– The Kissing Booth 2

Keanu Reeves– Bill & & Ted’s Face the Music

Noah Centineo– To All The Boys: P. S. I Still Love You

Pete Davidson– The King of Staten Island

Salma Hayek– Like A Boss

Will Ferrell– Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

A LOT OF PREFERRED DRAMATIZATION

Hamilton

Dangerous Read

Greyhound

I Still Believe

The Invisible Man

The High Note

The Photograph

The Way Back

A LOT OF PREFERRED DRAMATIZATION STAR

Ben Affleck– The Way Back

Elisabeth Moss– The Invisible Man

Issa Rae– The Photographer

KJ Apa– I Still Believe

Lin-Manuel Miranda– The Hamilton

Russell Crowe– Unhinged

Tom Hanks– Greyhound

Tracee Ellis Ross– The High Note

A LOT OF PREFERRED FAMILY MEMBERS MOTION PICTURE

Dolittle

My Spy

Onward

Scoob!

Sonic The Hedgehog

The Call of The Wild

The Willoughby’s

Trolls World Tour

Photo: (c) David Gabber/ Public Relations Photos