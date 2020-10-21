ie this year’s People’s Choice honor candidates will certainly be. In the group of “music” is Justin Bieber wonderful hope on numerous costs. The vocalist is chosen 7 Times for a prize, consisting of, as an example, in the classifications of “most Popular artist”, “most Popular Album” as well as”most Popular music video” Competition he obtains from both ladies: Ariana Grande as well as LadyGaga Both vocalists got an overall of 6 elections, consisting of, to name a few, in the group “most Popular artist” as well as her duet “Rain On Me” in the group”most Popular Song” Who inevitably makes the race, it reveals on the15 November.

Here are the candidates in the group “music”:

MANY PREFERRED MUSICIANS

Bad Bunny

Blake Shelton

DaBaby

Drake

J Balvin

Justin Bieber

Lil Baby

The Weeknd

MANY PREFERRED MUSICIAN

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

MANY PREFERRED TEAM

5 Seconds of Summer

Black pink

BTS

Chloe X Hall

CNCO

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

twenty one pilots

MANY PREFERRED NATION MUSICIANS

Blake Shelton

Kane Brown

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

MANY PREFERRED LATIN MUSICIANS

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Ozuna

MANY PREFERRED BRAND-NEW MUSICIAN

Ava Max

BENEE

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

Saweetie

Trevor Daniel

ONE OF THE MOST PREFERRED CD

After Hours– The Weeknd

Changes– Justin Bieber

Chromatica– Lady Gaga

Folklore– Taylor Swift

Future Nostalgia– Dua Lipa

High Off Life– Future

Map of the Soul: 7– BTS

YHLQMDLG– Bad Bunny

PREFERRED ESTER OF THE TRACK

Break My Heart– Dua Lipa

Dynamite– BTS

Intentions– Justin Bieber

Rain On Me– Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Rockstar– DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

Savage–MeganTheeStallion

Stuck with U– Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

WAP– Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

MANY MUSIC VIDEO CLIP

BlindingLights–TheWeeknd

Dynamite– BTS

Holy–JustinBieber,Chance theRapper

IceCream– black pink with Selena Gomez

Life Is Good– Future accomplishment. Drake

UN DIA (ONE DAY)– J Balvin feat. Tainy

WAP– Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

MANY PREFERRED COOPERATION

Be Child– Marshmello, Halsey

Holy– Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper

Life Is Good– Future accomplishment. Drake

Rain On Me– Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Rockstar– DaBaby accomplishment.RoddyRicch

Savage Remix– Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

WAP– Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Whats Poppin Remix– Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby & Lil Wayne

(****** )PREFERRED TESTER SOUNDTRACK

About Love– Marina, To All The Boys: P. S. I Still Love You

Alexander Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Boss Bitch– Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley

Quinn

Loyal, Brave And True-From “Mulan”– Christina Aguilera, Mulan

On Me– Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, accomplishment. Ava Max, Scoob!

Only the Young– Taylor Swift, Miss Americana

Rare– Selena Gomez, Normal People

The Other Side– SZA accomplishment. Justin Timberlake, Trolls World Tour

ONE OF THE MOST PREFERRED SOCIAL STAR

Ariana Grande

Britney Spears

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Lady Gaga

LeBron James

Selena Gomez

