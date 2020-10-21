ie this year’s People’s Choice honor candidates will certainly be. In the group of “music” is Justin Bieber wonderful hope on numerous costs. The vocalist is chosen 7 Times for a prize, consisting of, as an example, in the classifications of “most Popular artist”, “most Popular Album” as well as”most Popular music video” Competition he obtains from both ladies: Ariana Grande as well as LadyGaga Both vocalists got an overall of 6 elections, consisting of, to name a few, in the group “most Popular artist” as well as her duet “Rain On Me” in the group”most Popular Song” Who inevitably makes the race, it reveals on the15 November.
Here are the candidates in the group “music”:
MANY PREFERRED MUSICIANS
Bad Bunny
Blake Shelton
DaBaby
Drake
J Balvin
Justin Bieber
Lil Baby
The Weeknd
MANY PREFERRED MUSICIAN
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
MANY PREFERRED TEAM
5 Seconds of Summer
Black pink
BTS
Chloe X Hall
CNCO
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
twenty one pilots
MANY PREFERRED NATION MUSICIANS
Blake Shelton
Kane Brown
Keith Urban
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
MANY PREFERRED LATIN MUSICIANS
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
MANY PREFERRED BRAND-NEW MUSICIAN
Ava Max
BENEE
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
Saweetie
Trevor Daniel
ONE OF THE MOST PREFERRED CD
After Hours– The Weeknd
Changes– Justin Bieber
Chromatica– Lady Gaga
Folklore– Taylor Swift
Future Nostalgia– Dua Lipa
High Off Life– Future
Map of the Soul: 7– BTS
YHLQMDLG– Bad Bunny
PREFERRED ESTER OF THE TRACK
Break My Heart– Dua Lipa
Dynamite– BTS
Intentions– Justin Bieber
Rain On Me– Lady Gaga & &(*********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )Grande
Rockstar– DaBaby accomplishment.RoddyRicch
Savage–MeganTheeStallion
Stucco with U–ArianaGrande &(*********************************************************************************************************************************************************** )Bieber
WAP–Cardi B accomplishment.MeganTheeStallion(*********** ).
MANY MUSIC VIDEO CLIP
BlindingLights–TheWeeknd
Dynamite– BTS
Holy–JustinBieber,Chance theRapper
IceCream– black pink with Selena Gomez
Life Is Good– Future accomplishment. Drake
Rain On Me– Lady Gaga & &(*********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )Grande (************ )UN DIA (SOMEDAY)– J.(***************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )(********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )(******************************************************************************************************************************************* )(******************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )(******************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************* )accomplishment.Tainy
WAP–Cardi B accomplishment.MeganTheeStallion(*********** ).
MANY PREFERRED COOPERATION
Be Child– Marshmello, Halsey
Holy– Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper
Life Is Good– Future accomplishment. Drake
Rain On Me– Lady Gaga & &(*********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )Grande
Rockstar– DaBaby accomplishment.RoddyRicch
SavageRemix–MeganTheeStallion accomplishment.Beyonc é
WAP–Cardi B accomplishment.MeganTheeStallion
WhatsPoppinRemix–JackHarlow accomplishment. Da(********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************* ),(**************************************************************** )(************************************************************************************************************************************************* & )&(********************************************************************************************************************************************* )Wayne
(****** )PREFERRED TESTER SOUNDTRACK
About Love– Marina, To All The Boys: P. S. I Still Love You
Alexander Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Boss Bitch– Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley
Quinn
Loyal, Brave And True-From “Mulan”– Christina Aguilera, Mulan
On Me– Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, accomplishment. Ava Max, Scoob!
Only the Young– Taylor Swift, Miss Americana
Rare– Selena Gomez, Normal People
The Other Side– SZA accomplishment. Justin Timberlake, Trolls World Tour
ONE OF THE MOST PREFERRED SOCIAL STAR
Ariana Grande
Britney Spears
Justin Bieber
Kim Kardashian West
Kylie Jenner
Lady Gaga
LeBron James
Selena Gomez
