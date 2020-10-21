Vivendi / Universal: The Label of Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga needs to desire the IPO

The French media group Vivendi is contemplating an IPO of its worthwhile music labels, Universal Music is already in 2022, one 12 months sooner than beforehand focused. “We are, in fact, inclined to the original Plan, to anticipate,” stated Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine.

The income from an IPO (Initial Public Offering, i.e. IPO) of Universal, house to artists comparable to Taylor Swift, Drake, or Lady Gaga, may very well be used to repay debt, to Fund share repurchase packages and any Acquisitions. Vivendi elevated within the third quarter, consolidated gross sales at fixed trade charges by 0.7 p.c to round 4 billion euros (about 4.29 billion Swiss francs), with the biggest division, Universal achieved a plus in gross sales of 6.1 p.c.